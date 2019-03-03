|
Helen Wilson Thomas
Lenoir City, TN
Helen Ruth Williams Wilson Thomas - age 71 of Lenoir City, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 and was born April 5, 1947. Helen was preceded in death by her first love and father of her children, Samuel H. Wilson, Sr.; renewed love, Eugene Thomas; much loved and missed son-in-law, Christopher James; parents, William D. Williams and Eva Ruth Rasar Williams; beloved uncles and aunts, many friends, including her 'beach buddy' Gloria Fair. Left behind 'til we meet again, her much loved children, whom she blessed with laughter and fun, Samuel H. Wilson, Scottie E. Wilson (Bernadette), Jacquelyn (Jackie) R. Wilson, and Autumn D. James (Bobby Hendrick); the loves of her life, her granddaughters, Brittnie R. Ward (Dustin), K. Sierra Hunt, Brooke A. James (Benjamin). The sparkles of joy who blessed her life and brightened even the worst days, her great granddaughters, Brilee Jane Hunt and Christa Rae Helena Hunt; already loved beyond measure, her future great-grand, who is still baking in the oven but will receive her middle name if a girl. Mom was an awesome mother, a great provider of love, adventures, laughter and fun. She was mischievous, loved music, movies, reading, dancing and traveling. Her friends abound, to name them would take too many pages and she would not want to leave anyone out. Her anecdotes of work came from her first jobs at Shoney's and A&W Drive-In and her lifelong career at Yale where she was nicknamed "Mikey." Her Yale family was a constant support to her with love, fun, needs met, life events celebrated and care for her kids. We will always miss you Mom. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. We take comfort in and smile knowing that you are at home with your creator, no longer struggling for breath, but laughing and dancing on the sandy beach that He has prepared for you. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, March 9th at Lenoir City First Church of the Nazarene. Memorials may be made to . Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019