Helen Wright
Helen Wright

Lenoir City - Helen Wright, age 75 of Lenoir City, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Lenoir City, where she served using her musical talents for 45 years.

She is preceded in death by parents, John and Katherine Housley and sisters, Nora Housley and Wanda Butler. Survived by husband of 58 years, Carl Wright; sons, Mark Wright, Johnny (Tara) Wright; daughter, Kim (Mike) Lovelace; grandchildren, Amber McLean, Steven Lovelace, Corey, Carley, Cody and Kelley Wright; great-grandchildren, Eli and Riley Wright, Banner and Rainey McLean and one on the way in March; brothers, John, Harry and Terry Housley; sisters, Mary Seay, Diane Harris, Debbie Hickman, Cynthia Rogers and Carla Wiggins. The family would like to thank Kristie Day, Rachel Wattenbarger and Amedisys Hospice (Jess) for their excellent care. Friends are invited to drop by Berry Highland West Funeral Home, 9913 Sherrill Blvd., Knoxville, Thursday, October 8, 2020 between the hours of 2:00pm-5:00pm. Family and Friends will meet at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery, Lenoir City, Friday, October 9, 2020 for an 11:00am Graveside Service officiated by Pastor Jeff Waldrop. Facemasks will be required for those in attendance. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryhighlandwest.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
8656939547
