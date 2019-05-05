|
Henry Burkhart
Knoxville, TN
Henry Burkhart, age 94, of Knoxville, entered the presence of the Lord while at home with his family on the beautiful spring morning of May 1, 2019. Henry possessed an abiding trust in the goodness and faithfulness of God. He was a hardworking, strong, straight-forward man. His happy and winsome spirit drew people into his heart where they were always welcome for a chat or to hear some simple platitudes or a few funny stories. He had a way of quickly breaking down barriers and never met a stranger. He was a dad to many, endearing himself with his quick wit and hearty advice, especially about how to treat one another. His gentleness and humility made him easy to enjoy.
Henry served his country in World War II in Europe as an Army infantryman. After recovering from front-line injuries, he was deployed into a heavy artillery unit until victory was declared. Impacted by lasting images of the war, he often commented that "our worst day is better than most people's best day." He was decorated with the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
He made his mark in Knoxville and the surrounding region through seven decades of commercial construction, working on the construction of I-40 and I-75, numerous familiar landmarks, and countless projects. He enjoyed sculpting the earth up until his 90th birthday. The highlight of his work day was returning in the evening to his family's table where the events of the day were shared along with the delicious food and laughter. His beloved wife of 71 years, Jean, was his greatest earthly blessing. Their enduring partnership blessed many through their gift of hospitality and their desire to encourage others.
In addition to Jean, Henry leaves behind daughter Renda Burkhart, son and daughter-in-law Chris and Marilyn Burkhart, granddaughter Annalise Burkhart, sisters Bertha Kent and Ann Carlson, and many nieces and nephews. Henry is predeceased by his parents, Ollie and Lucy Burkhart, son Michael Henry Burkhart, and sister Mary Irwin.
A celebration of Henry's life will be held in the chapel of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. There will be a reception at the church for family and friends immediately following the service until 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Tennessee Children's Hospital, P. O. Box 15010, Knoxville, TN 37901-5010 or Emerald Youth Foundation, 1718 N. Central Street, Knoxville, TN 37917.
Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at
www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 5 to May 7, 2019