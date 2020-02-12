Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Huntsville, TN
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Huntsville, TN
1945 - 2020
Henry Durant Obituary
Henry Durant

Huntsville - Henry Joseph Durant, age 74, of Huntsville passed away February 10, 2020. He was born in Maryville, TN and has been a Scott County resident since 1988. He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. In 2014, he retired from South Blount Utility as District Manager after over 10 years. He was previously employed at JJ&G Engineering and Barge Waggoner Engineering. He was a scuba diving instructor for over 20 years with Currint Interprises, as well as, an excellent chef. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville, where he was an elder and choir member, and he had been on the Maryville Chamber of Commerce. Preceded in death by son John Harold, brother John Allen, and parents Harold and Lucille Durant. Survived by wife of 32 years Kaye Dodson Durant, son Robert Henry Durant (Danice), Grandchildren AnnaMarie and KayeLee, brother Pete Durant (Becky), Sister-in-law Gail Durant, aunt and uncle Johnnie and David Copeland, 10 furbabies (3 dogs and 7 cats), special friends Gary and Tamia Bible and the "rowdy crowd" at First Presbyterian Church. Family will receive friends 2:00-3:00pm Sunday, February 16, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville with a service to follow at 3:00pm, Rev. Devon Borden Reynolds officiating. Inurnment will follow at Mossop Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to "For the Love of Paws" P.O. Box 163, Huntsville, TN 37756. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
