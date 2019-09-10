|
Henry Grady Wade, Jr.
Greeneville - Henry Grady Wade, Jr., age 96, passed away at home in Knoxville, Tennessee on August 28, 2019. Born on January 5, 1923, in Lincoln County, Tennessee to Henry Grady Wade and Mary Lurlene Crick Wade.
He served as an officer in the US Navy during World War II from 1943 -1946 and served in the US Army during the Korean War from 1951-1952. Henry attended the University of Tennessee where he met his wife, Lillian Stephenson. Henry was graduated from Louisiana Tech in 1948. He was employed by New Jersey Bell Telephone Company and also served as Executive Vice President of Highland Telephone Company in Monroe, New York. After retirement, Henry and Lillian moved to Greeneville, Tennessee where they lived for 31 years, first on a farm on Allens Bridge Rd. and later on Magnolia Drive. Raised on a farm, Henry loved the outdoors and farmed or gardened his entire life. He dearly loved his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and had a kind and generous spirit. He was a quiet, deeply spiritual, humble man.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Thomas E. Wade; sisters, Martha Jean Williams and Marilyn Parker; and brother, Charles W. Wade. His memory will be cherished by his wife of 72 years, Lillian Stephenson Wade; daughters Rebecca Wade (husband, Jake Hudson) and Carolyn E. Wade; grandsons Andrew W. Hudson and wife Sheena Whitaker, Thomas S. Hooper and Charles S. Hooper; great-granddaughters, Neila and Darby Hudson, all live in Knoxville.
A graveside service will be held in Greeneville, TN at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 10, 2019