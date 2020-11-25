1/1
Henry H. Linginfelter
Henry H. Linginfelter

Alcoa - Henry H. Linginfelter, June 18, 1938 to November 21, 2020. The Linginfelter family is saddened to announce the passing of our beloved brother, dear uncle, and Beloved servant of Christ, Henry H. Linginfelter. Henry passed away quietly in his home, surrounded by his family and friends on 11/21/2020. We will celebrate Henry's life at a Home Going Service at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home in Maryville, TN on Saturday, 11/28/2020, receiving friends at 2:00pm, Service at 3:00pm. For full obituary, and virtual guest book, please go to the following website: www.mccammonammonsclick.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
