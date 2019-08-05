|
|
Henry Howard Farrington
Knoxville - Henry Howard Farrington, age 86, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. Howard was born December 11, 1932 to Walter and Agnes Farrington. He was of Baptist faith and was Deacon and member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by parents Walter and Agnes Farrington; brother R.L. Farrington; and grandsons Nathan W. Farrington and John Howard Rader. He is survived by wife Bernice Hutcheson Farrington; son Michael (Jan)Farrington; daughter Sheryl Rader; grandchildren John Rader, Lucas Rader, Grant Farrington, Andy Marsee, and Cory Marsee; six great-grandchildren; brother Bobby Farrington; and sister Allie Mae (Earl) Hutcheson. Pallbearers to serve are John Rader, Lucas Rader, Grant Farrington, Andy Marsee, Cory Marsee, and Denny Hutcheson. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to Valley Grove Baptist Church Youth Fund, 1600 Highway 61 W, Maynardville, TN 37807. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, with funeral service to follow starting at 8:00pm with Rev. Kyle Shell, Rev. Jimmy Davidson, Rev. Larry Day, and Rev. Mark Flatford officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45am on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Mount Pleasant Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 5, 2019