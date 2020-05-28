Henry "Birdseed" Julian
Loudon - Henry Delano Julian, affectionately known as "Birdseed", age 86 of Loudon, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 26th, 2020 at Ft. Loudoun Medical Center. Henry was born Dec. 3rd, 1933 to the late Floyd Ernest "Johnny" and Edna Mae (Hicks) Julian in Loudon, Tennessee. Early in life, big brother, Johnny, stuck younger brother Henry with the nickname "Birdseed" a name that followed him the rest of his life. Birdseed served his country honorably as an intercept radio operator in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. As a young man he had a collection of jobs but settled in at Viskase retiring with 37 years of service. Henry married Edwina Alexander and they lived together for 64 years. They raised 4 sons and enriched their spiritual lives in worship at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. There, Henry served as an Elder, a member of the Men's Sunday School Class, and the Men's Fellowship. Birdseed was involved in many activities. He was a longtime member of the Loudon Lions Club, Past Worshipful Master of the Loudon Lodge 204 F & AM. Birdseed was an avid golfer and assisted in chartering Riverview Golf Club. He was also active in youth sports. He helped start Pee Wee football and he served as an assistant Boy Scout Leader. Birdseed lived a full life. He leaves behind many who will miss his presence. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Eddie Julian, and a brother, Johnny Garfield Julian. He is survived by his loving wife, Edwina Alexander Julian; sons and daughters in-law, Paul Julian, Hank and Cheryl Julian and Sam Julian and wife, Kandi Walker; grandchildren, Paula, Desiree, Kelsey, Cory, Kennedy and Kameron; brother and sister in-law, Bobby and Zula Julian; several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Services honoring and remembering Henry "Birdseed" Julian will be held 12:30 PM graveside Saturday, May 30th in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mark Hester and Rev. Brian Courtney officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to one of Henry's favorite charities: Shriners Hospital for Children, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Loudon. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcgillclick.com. Additionally, a guest register will be available for signing at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 28 to May 29, 2020.