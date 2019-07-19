|
Henry Lee Yarnell
Knoxville - Henry Lee Yarnell, age 82, of the Ball Camp Community Knoxville passed away suddenly Wednesday evening, July 17, 2019 at his home.
Henry Lee was a member of Smith Grove Baptist Church but attended Stoney Point Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed camping, traveling and telling jokes. He retired from Farragut Ditching.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Wilma Jean Seiber; twins, Henry Lee Yarnell Jr. and Sally Renee Yarnell; parents, Henry Russell Yarnell and Mary Lee Moore Yarnell; brother, Billy and Joe Yarnell; sister, Eula Gray Yarnell Hickey.
Henry Lee is survived by his wife of 22 years, Brenda (Jackie) Pratt Johnson Yarnell; children, Rhonda Cruze of Lenoir City, Tonya Lynn (Tim) Perry, Henry Russell Yarnell (Christy Smith) all of Knoxville; step daughter, Susie Johnson Lee of Lenoir City; grandchildren, Risa and Rebecca Cruze, Ashley (Brad) Nolan, Timothy (Shelbie) Perry, Chelsey Perry, Logan and Grace Yarnell, Garrett Lee; great granddaughter, Tay`la Perry; sister, Aileen Tullock of Loudon, Peggy Reynolds of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with funeral services to follow with Rev. Cory Rogers officiating.
Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Highland Memorial Cemetery for graveside services.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 19, 2019