Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
the South Harriman Baptist Church
Henry "Hank" Miller

Henry "Hank" Miller Obituary
Henry "Hank" Miller

Kingston - Henry "Hank" Miller age 75 of Kingston passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Fort Sanders Medical Center. He was of the Baptist faith. Hank was with AFLAC Insurance for 40 years. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Hank was a U.S. Army Veteran. Preceded in death by his mother, Betty Maples and grandmother Myrl Wooten. Survivors include: Wife of 53 years Thelma Miller of Kingston; Daughter Alysa Miller of Kingston; Son Bradley Miller and wife Holly of Kingston; Brother Larry Maples and wife Lucy of Knoxville. Celebration of Life service 6pm Friday, July 12, 2019 at the South Harriman Baptist Church with Rev. Matthew Edwards officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: The First Tee of Greater Knoxville, 2351 Dandridge Avenue, Knoxville, TN. 37915. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 11, 2019
