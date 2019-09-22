Services
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Childs Memorial Baptist Church
Harriman, TN
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Childs Memorial Baptist Church
Harriman, TN
Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Roane Memorial Gardens
Rockwood, TN
Henry Powell


1928 - 2019
Henry Powell Obituary
Henry Powell

Harriman - Mr. Henry Terry Powell, age 91 of Harriman, Tennessee went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 20th, 2019. Mr. Powell was a bass singer in many Christian quartets throughout his lifetime and a member of Childs Memorial Baptist Church in Harriman, Tennessee. Henry was born January 22nd, 1928 in Rockwood, Tennessee and worked for the Railroad. He is preceded in death by his wife, Polly Powell; sister, Viola Cagle; brothers, Jess Powell & Lawrence Powell.

Survivors include:

Daughter:Becky Cochran of Harriman, TN

Brothers:George Powell, Jr. of Dayton, OH

Otis (Janet) Powell of Dayton, OH

Everett (Lela) Powell of Dayton, Oh

Grandchildren:Laura (Tim) Wolfe of Harriman, TN

Jessica (Kyle) Bird of Oakdale, TN

Great Grandchildren:Callen Bird, & Sara Bird

Several nieces, nephews, & many friends

The family will receive friends at Childs Memorial Baptist Church, Harriman, TN on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 4:30pm-7:00pm. The Funeral Service will follow from the Church at 7:00pm with Rev. Tim Shelton & Rev. Jerry Garner officiating. Interment and Burial will be on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 12:00pm in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, TN with full Military Honors. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Henry Terry Powell.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
