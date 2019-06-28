|
|
Henry Rhea O'Dell
Knoxville - Henry Rhea O'Dell, 78, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 as a result of complications associated with lung cancer. Henry enjoyed lawn work, gardening, and was an avid knife collector. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was a member of Grove Heights Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years.
Henry is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Charlotte Haynes O'Dell; daughters Kimberly O'Dell, and Teresa Fridley (Paul Yates); granddaughter Jacquelyn Rhea-Ann Fridley (Matthew Hosenfeld); great grandson, Christian Hosenfeld; brother Paul (Norma) O'Dell; sister Oma Lee Johnson, all of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews; and mischievous cat, Judy Black.
He is preceded in death by parents Lena and Lawrence O'Dell; in-laws Ernie and Bessie Haynes; son-in-law John Pena; siblings Willard O'Dell, Frank O'Dell, Louise Riggs and Betty Price.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 2-4pm, at Grove Heights Baptist Church, 818 Frank St, Knoxville, followed by a Memorial Service at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to offset medical and end of life expenses. Donations may be sent to Kimberly O'Dell, P.O. Box 50683, Knoxville, TN 37950. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865-6WE-CARE) www.cremationoptionsinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 28, 2019