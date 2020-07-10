Henry S. Wisham, age 80, of Paint Rock, left this earth Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the 82nd Airborne. He was a Mason and Shriner for over 50 years and was employed with Liberty National Life Insurance Co. for 32 years. Henry loved his farm and his fishpond. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Sam Wisham and two infant sisters. He is survived by his wife, Frances Wisham; sons, Mark Wisham and wife, Leigh Ann and Jason Wisham; stepdaughter, Diane Tyler and husband, Kenny; and grandchildren, Savannah, Eli, Lexi, and Isabella. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 5:00 pm -7:00 pm at Loudon Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 11:00 am Monday, July 13 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Mark Hester officiating. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.loudonfuneralhome.net
. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.