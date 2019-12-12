|
Henry Travis Parker, Jr.
Knoxville - Henry Travis Parker, Jr., lovingly known as "Uncle Travis" to those at the school where he volunteered for 20 years, passed away December 9, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was born on November 22, 1919, in Mobile, Alabama, and died just weeks after celebrating his 100th birthday with friends and family. Travis was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Travis Parker and Grace Nolen Parker, and a cherished grandson, Matthew Warren Norwood. He is survived by his wonderful wife and companion of 58 years, Dorothy Jean Kelly Parker, as well as his five children: daughter, Francine Parker of Stockton, AL; sons and daughters-in-law, David Travis and Jacque Parker of Highlands, N.C., Donald Andrew and Jackie Parker of Missouri City, TX, and son, Timothy Eugene Parker of Birmingham, AL; stepson, Stephen Wallace Norwood and wife Barbara of Chattanooga, TN.Travis also leaves to cherish his memory 6 grandchildren: Michael Norwood, Deanna Carter, Billy Mizell, Kinzey Holm, Angela and Jeffrey Parker; 5 great grandchildren, Morgan and Ian Fox, Bergan Holm, Rebecca Norwood and Mason Mizell. He is also survived by nieces Vickie McCloud, Becky Johnson, Nancy Gambill, Kim Kelly and Kristie Roe, nephews, Mile Kelly, Kevin Kelly, Michael Ray Kelly and great nephews Brad, Travis and Austin Musgrave and great nieces, Jenny Saunders, Laura and Sarah Musgrave, Loretta Kelly, Heather McCloud, Mendy Sepesi, Lindsey Savage and Kendall Kelly and a number of great-great nieces and nephews. Travis was a veteran of the U.S. Navy Air Corp during World War II from 1942-1945 and Korean Conflict from 1951-1953, serving as a Combat Air Crewman with Diving Bombing Squadron VB-97 attached to the USS Midway, Scouting Squadron VS-62, Hedron Flt Air Wing 16, Hedron Flt Air Wing 21 and the USS Monterrey, C.V.L. 26. He attended the University of Alabama and was a long-time member of the East Tennessee Chapter of the University of Alabama Alumni, where he served as officer and president. Travis retired in 1984 with 30 years of railroad service with the Southern Railway System and L & N Railroad Company in the Southern Weighing and Inspection Bureau. He was active in Kiwanis International and the Northside Kiwanis Club for 58 years, serving as a Distinguished Lt. Governor of Division 5 of the Kentucky-Tennessee District. Playing leadership roles in his community and civic work, he served as vice-president of the Jaycees Mobile Chapter, president of the Retail Credit Association, president and chairman of the board of the East Tennessee Chapter of the Easter Seal Society, a member of the board of directors of the Senior Citizens Referral Service, North District chairman of cub scouts and council commissioner of the Great Smoky Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America, lifetime member of the Tennessee Parents Teachers Association (PTA) and president of Delta Nu Alpha Transportation Fraternity. One of his greatest joys came late in life with more than 20 years of volunteer service with the students, teachers and staff of A.L. Lotts Elementary School. They enriched his life beyond measure and honored him by greeting him with the honorary title of "Uncle Travis" in a loud and resounding voice both in and out of school. The relationship they forged as they learned and gave of their friendship enriched all their lives as he sought to make a difference in their learning experiences. He encouraged each of them to embrace the school motto, "We Will Always Do Our Personal Best," as he led by example. Their bond is best described as "they loved one another." His impact did not stop there. The teachers and staff also had a very special place in his heart. He shared with them all this thought: "I have one and only one ambition-to be the best. What else is there?" He often added, "In my heart, you are the best. You make a difference in many lives, and you always will. This difference is your legacy, and those who receive it, receive a gift most precious." His life personified this conviction. Among his many awards and accolades were receiving the Bettye Lis Award as the Volunteer of the Year from the Knox County Council PTA in 2006; the Lucille E. Hill Award for the Reach Them to Teach Them in 2018 and an Honorary Lifetime Membership in the Tennessee P.T. A. in 2005. Travis was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for over 75 years and served on the Stake High Council for many years and in many other capacities for which he was called, including president of the South Knoxville Branch, now the Knoxville 1st Ward. Pallbearers will be David, Tim and Don Parker, Travis Musgrave, Michael Norwood and Mike Kelly. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Northside Kiwanis Club. Visitation will be Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the service to follow at Berry Chapel at 7 p.m. Burial will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his honor to A.L. Lotts Elementary School, 9320 Westland Drive, Knoxville, TN 37922. Arrangements by Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019