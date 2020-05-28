Henry Weber Jr.
1935 - 2020
Henry Weber Jr.

Knoxville - Henry Weber Jr, age 84, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, May, 27, 2020 at University of Tennessee Medical Center. Henry was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on December 26, 1935 to Henry and Mildred Colwet Weber. Henry grew up in New Orleans and entered the Air Force in 1955. Henry married Emma Jean Adams in 1957 in Arlington, Virginia. Henry served at the Pentagon in Washington as a computer operator until 1959. Henry moved to Knoxville in 1960 and worked for various companies before he retired from Neal Produce. He was formerly a member at Northwest Baptist Church and a current member of Powell United Methodist Church.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Sylvia Jardine. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jean A. Weber; his son Mike Weber (Sherri), his daughter Connie Lilly (Randy), eight grandchildren Meredith Harrell (Keith), Morgan Berry (Zack), Emily Haynes (Brad), Katy Baker (Cody), Leslie Golden, Mark Lilly (Kendell), Kimberlee Lucas (Jon) and Micayla Lilly. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 12 noon to 2 pm at Berry Highland Memorial followed by a funeral service in the chapel at 2 pm. Burial will be at 3 pm graveside at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
MAY
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
MAY
30
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery
