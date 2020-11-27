1/1
Henry Wells
Henry Wells

Knoxville - Henry Munro Wells, 89, passed away on November 27, 2020. He loved his family and his grandchildren, and he was an avid gardener who enjoyed mowing his lawn. He was a lover of God's word, and especially enjoyed Psalm 139.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Marcella Sargent Wells, daughter Janice Faye Wells, grandson Patrick Wayne Skinner, granddaughter Shawn Renee Cooper, father Luther Wells, and mother Flo Phillips Wells.

He is survived by his wife of seven years Vivian Cox Wells, daughters Jeanne (Michael) Wells Hinson, Judith (Tony) Marie Cooper, and Jacqueline (Gary) Wells Smith, sons Henry Steven Wells and Micah Munro Wells, nine grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

The family will have a service at Sharon Baptist Church on Sunday, November 29, at 4:00pm, officiated by Rev. Mark McCoig. Livestreaming of the service will be available via sharonknoxville.com and Sharon Baptist Church on Facebook. The register book will be available to sign on Saturday, November 28, between 9:00am-5:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, and also on Sunday, November 29, at Sharon Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Service
04:00 PM
Sharon Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
