Herbert Dennis Jarvis, Jr.
Seymour, TN
Herbert Dennis Jarvis, Jr., passed away February 6, 2019. He graduated from the University of Miami and the University Of Tennessee College Of Law. He practiced law for 45 years earning a Martindale Hubble Lawyer Peer Review A rating. He was a member of American Board of Trial Advocates along with memberships in American, Tennessee, and Knox County Bar Associations. He served in the 134th Air Refueling Group of the Air National Guard, attaining rank of Major, serving as JAG officer. He was proud of long term representation of clients. He represented State Farm and Tennessee Farmers Insurance companies for over 40 years, and the City of Sevierville and Sevier County School Board for more than 30 years. Dennis was an avid fly fisherman, wood worker, and gardener. His favorite activity was being with his family. Dennis is preceded in death by his wife, Julia Ann Kay Jarvis; parents, Herbert Dennis Jarvis, Sr. and Maurine Noggle Jarvis; and brother-in-law, James A. Buck.
He is survived by his loving wife, Haven; son, Dr. Ereckson Jarvis and partner Kenneth Burns; step-daughters and
husbands, Victoria Cox and Michael Maguirk, Lauren and Jason Grubb; sister, Martha Jarvis Buck; several nieces and nephews; and special cousins. In lieu of flowers please donate to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.The family will receive friends from 11AM -1PM Thursday February 14th in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. A disposition of ashes for family will follow with The Rev. Kenneth Sherfick officiating.Online condolences may be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 13, 2019