Herbert Eugene Allender
Knoxville, TN - Herbert Eugene Allender died February 16, 2020 at Oakwood Senior Living in Knoxville, Tennessee. Born November 28, 1921 in Jennings County, Indiana, the third child of Lesner Herbert Allender and Hazel Emily Downey Allender, he graduated from Indianapolis Arsenal Technical High School in 1939. During WWII, he enlisted in the Naval Air Corp and tested into flight school and was later commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant in the Marine Air Corp and saw extensive action as a fighter pilot in the Pacific. During his service as a pilot, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Combat Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters. Following WW II, Herb returned to Indianapolis and married Mary Elizabeth Schafer in September 1946 and later graduated from Purdue University in 1950. In 1965 he moved his family to Knoxville and became an active member of First Christian Church where he served in many roles and received the title of Elder Emeritus for his years of service. Following his retirement he spent many years as an active volunteer for the CAC Office on Aging in several programs. Herb lived with Parkinson's Disease for more than 30 years and was active in the local support group.
Herb is preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister, and youngest son, Bruce E. Allender. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mary Beth; daughter Janet (John) Duke; son Gary (Rhonda) Allender; daughter-in-law Mary Faye Allender; grandchildren, Emily (Ed) Stanford, Brock Allender, Jill (Dustin) Scobey, Michael (Tara) Duke, Megan (Andrew) McNamara, Lauren (Ray) McDonnell. PeePaw was blessed with 10 and 8/9ths great grandchildren whom he adored.
The family would like to thank the staff of Oakwood Senior Living and U.T. Hospice for the kind and compassionate care they provided to Herb and his family. There will be a Celebration of Life service to remember Herbert Allender on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at The Table Christian Church, 3108 Basswood Rd, Knoxville 37921. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Outreach program of The Table Christian Church.
Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020