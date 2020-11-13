1/1
Herbert Eugene Kidd
Herbert Eugene Kidd

Knoxville - Hertbert Eugene Kidd, age 82, left for his eternal home on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after a long battle with COPD. He retired from Kern's Bakery after many years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Grace Kidd; brother Dewey Kidd; nephew Tony Kidd and mother-in-law Evelyn Latham. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Betty Latham Kidd; son Jason Lee Kidd; granddaughter Addy Kidd; sister-in-law Mary Kidd; nephews Ronnie and Mike Kidd; Marty and Vickie Lyons; and Bob and Sandi Latham. Friends may call at their convenience from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 1:45 pm Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Bookwalter Cemetery for a 2:00 pm graveside service with Rev. Allen Massengill and Rev. Junior Eads officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
09:00 - 02:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
NOV
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bookwalter Cemetery
