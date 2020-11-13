Herbert Eugene Kidd
Knoxville - Hertbert Eugene Kidd, age 82, left for his eternal home on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after a long battle with COPD. He retired from Kern's Bakery after many years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Grace Kidd; brother Dewey Kidd; nephew Tony Kidd and mother-in-law Evelyn Latham. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Betty Latham Kidd; son Jason Lee Kidd; granddaughter Addy Kidd; sister-in-law Mary Kidd; nephews Ronnie and Mike Kidd; Marty and Vickie Lyons; and Bob and Sandi Latham. Friends may call at their convenience from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 1:45 pm Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Bookwalter Cemetery for a 2:00 pm graveside service with Rev. Allen Massengill and Rev. Junior Eads officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
.