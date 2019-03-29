|
Herbert Eugene "Smiley" Richardson
Maynardville, TN
Herbert Eugene "Smiley" Richardson - age 78 of Maynardville, passed away Wednesday March 27, 2019. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Maynardville. Smiley was retired from the United States Postal Service. He served the City of Maynardville for 24 years as Mayor and City Council Member. He also served as a Union County Commissioner. Smiley was quick to express his love of God, family and country.
Smiley is preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Susie (Sexton) Richardson; infant sister, Ruth Richardson; and brother, Willie "Bill" Richardson. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn Richardson; daughter, Julia (Marty) Gibbs; sons, Phillip (Jama) Richardson and Steve (Kelly) Richardson; granddaughters, Lynsey and Katie Richardson; grandsons, William Richardson, Sam Richardson, Graham Gibbs, Elliot Gibbs, Max Richardson and Van Richardson; brothers, Von (Edith) Richardson, Don Richardson and Kyle (Ann) Richardson; and a host of special nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m., Sunday, March 31, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow with Reverend Corey Carroll and Reverend Mike Viles officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 a.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at Trinity Funeral Home to go in procession to Skaggs Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. interment service. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Smiley Richardson. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019