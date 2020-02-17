|
Herbert F. Hill
Knoxville - Rev. Herbert F. Hill, age 74, passed away peacefully with family by his side on February 15, 2020. He devoted his life to preaching the word, taking care of his family and serving the Lord. Pastor of Independent Church of Jesus Christ Apostolic Faith of Knoxville, he shepherded faithfully for over 40 years. Herbert went to South Doyle High School and worked for Levi's, Travis Meats, as a carpenter and roofer to support his family. He loved hunting, fishing and Alabama football. He will always be remembered for his willingness to listen and pray with them and for them. He had a heart of gold.
Herbert was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Ruth Hill and brother, Leroy Hill. He is survived by his loving wife of over 25 years, Brenda S. Hill; children, Paula and Frankie Hill; stepchildren, Tabytha and Kelsey, Lawrence "Brother", Laurie, Missy, Teresa; grandchildren, Tosha, Kayla, Sharon, Haley, Zach, John, Rachael, Jennifer, Matt, Kelsey, Sara, Nichole, Vic; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Brenda, Carrie, Nancy, Donnie Hill; devoted friend, Rick Caldwell; and other extended family and friends. He was loved by his church family and a host of friends and will be greatly missed and never forgotten. The family wishes to thank Covenant Hospice for their compassionate care, as well as Rev. Ray L. Ellison, Rev. Jeff & Carla Adkins, Rev. Joe and Bridgett Collier. Also to Clayton, Hollis, Debra, Wanda, Susan and Mike for their support throughout this difficult time.
The family will be receiving friends on Thursday, February 20th from 6:00-7:00pm at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life Service will follow, with Rev. Jerry L. Ellison and Rev. Jeff Woods officiating. We will meet for the Graveside Service at Berry Highland South Cemetery on Friday, February 21st at 11:00am. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020