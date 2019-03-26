Services
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6812
Herbert Franklin McDonald

Herbert Franklin McDonald

Maryville, TN

Herbert Franklin McDonald, age 90 of Maryville passed away March 24, 2019 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a Veteran of the Korean War. He was preceded in death by parents, Herbert and Grace Taylor McDonald; sisters, Gweneth Mae, Carrie McKinney and Wilma Lee.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann Huggins McDonald; daughter, Beverly Becker; grandchildren, Mary Becker, Joshua Becker and Miranda Becker; great-grandchildren, Isabell Becker and Evora Becker; sisters, Emma Grace Anderson and Jimmie Miller; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends 1:30-2:30 p.m., Wednesday, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Grandview Cemetery with Rev. Philip Tyre officiating.

McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812

www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019
