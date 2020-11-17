Herbert Franz Otto Eckhoff
Knoxville - Major Herbert Franz Otto Eckhoff, USAF RET, 88, passed on November 11, 2020, with his wife Lisa and their two Great Pyrenees dogs Arabella & Lady by his side.
Although born in New Rochelle, NY, Herbert spent his formative years in Schenefeld, Germany, near Hamburg, before his family returned to the States. Coming of age in the Bronx, NY, Herbert's favorite pastimes were riding his bicycle and playing stickball; but his mother made certain he had a piano for music lessons, and on Saturday afternoons would call him inside to listen to radio broadcasts from the Metropolitan Opera. Singing in various youth ensembles and church choir further instilled a love of music in him.
Upon high school graduation, he joined the United States Air Force and started a family. They traveled the world, and he fulfilled many positions including Morse Code Instructor before rising to the rank of Major as a Missile Guidance Officer for the Titan I Strategic Missile System and as Director of Maintenance at Tactical Communications Area Headquarters. Service highlights include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. Following a stellar 20-year career, his desire to sing once again captured his attention, prompting his service retirement. He subsequently earned two degrees at the University of Colorado - Boulder before embarking on a 35-year distinguished teaching and singing career with opera houses (including the Metropolitan) and orchestras across America and Europe. He met his beloved wife Lisa - a violinist with whom he enjoyed years of travel and musical adventures - while visiting Knoxville to be a soloist in Knoxville Symphony Orchestra performances of the Verdi Requiem.
He is preceded in death by his parents Herbert & Ella Eckhoff. He is survived by beloved family members: Wife Lisa Muci; children from his previous marriage to Laurie: Paul Eckhoff (Kammi), Eric W Eckhoff (Sondra), Linda Copeland (Rod), and Mark Eckhoff (Hilarry); grandchildren John Eckhoff (Leire), Erik Eckhoff (Monique), Hans Eckhoff, Anna Eckhoff, Madison Eckhoff, and Evan Eckhoff; great grandchildren Julen Eckhoff Alberdi and Alex Eckhoff Alberdi; and cousins Robert Heinsohn, Nancy McDonough (Chris), and Gisela Goldstein (Alf).
In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Herbert may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Memphis, TN, the Monroe County Friends of Animals Building Fund in Vonore, TN, or the National Repertory Orchestra in Breckenridge, CO. An outdoor memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, November 20, 2020, at Whispering Waters in Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, 4401 Sutherland Avenue behind the mortuary located at 5315 Kingston Pike. Masks and social distancing are expected. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
.