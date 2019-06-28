|
Herbert H. Hodges, Sr.
Chattanooga - Herbert H. Hodges, Sr., age 88, of Chattanooga, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
He was born in Kodak, Tennessee to the late Wilburn and Nellie Randles Hodges. Herbert was a 1949 graduate of Sevierville High School. He served our country in the United States Army in the 361st Engineer Construction Battalion. Herbert was retired from TVA with over 33 years of service. He served as Superintendent over three hydro plants, the Chickamauga and Nickajack on the main-river and Tims Ford on the Elk River near Winchester. Herbert was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church where he served as treasurer for over 15 years.
He was preceded in death by a son, Herbert Hodges, Jr.; sisters, Edna Hodges and Helen Moses; son-in-law, Stephen Harper
Herbert is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ruth Crichton Hodges; children, Teresa (Randy) McConnell, Barry (Julie) Hodges, Lynn (Rick) Rife and Lea Harper; daughter-in-law, Carol Pursley Hodges; grandchildren, Lindsay (Rob) Forgey, Scott (Sarah) McConnell, Josh (Rhea) McConnell, Bethany (Adam) Dilich, Brad Rife, Chris (Miranda) Rife, Seth (Beth) Harper, Ryanne (Greg) Taylor, Casey (Chelsea) Harper and Haley Harper; 16 great grandchildren; siblings, Jean Zurmuhlen, Betty (Mac) Franklin and Rudy (Joy) Hodges; brother-in-law, Kerney Moses; many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm on Sunday, June 30, at the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life will follow at 2 pm on Sunday at the North Chapel with Rev. Michael O'Bannon and David Hall officiating. Burial will be at Hamilton Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.honorflight.org.
Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 28, 2019