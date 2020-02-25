Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Interment
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy.
Herbert Hoover Bomar


1928 - 2020
Herbert Hoover Bomar Obituary
Herbert Hoover Bomar

Knoxville - Herbert Hoover Bomar - age 91 of Knoxville passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. Survived by his loving wife of 66+ years, Faye; Sons, Chuck (Amy) Bomar and Spencer (Dianne) Bomar; Grandsons, Andrew, Jackson, Bailey, Bradley and Casey Bomar; Several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends at 12 to 2 pm, Saturday, February 29th at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, 4131 E. Emory Road, Knoxville, with funeral service to follow at 2:00pm. Family and friends will meet 11:15 am Monday, March 2, 2020 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy. for interment service at 11:30. Online condolences can be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020
