Herbert L. Crandall, JR (H.L.)



Knoxville - Herbert L. Crandall, JR (H.L.), age 82, passed away on October 10th at his home surrounded by his loving family. H.L. was born in Foley, AL on August 13, 1938, with four brothers and two sisters. H.L. is preceded in death by his father, Herbert L. Crandall, SR, his mother, Virginia Spalding Crandall, and his infant daughter, Gina. H.L.'s childhood was spent in Foley, AL, before his family moved to Knoxville, TN, where his father worked on the Manhattan Project. After high school he enrolled in the Air Force, later transferring to the Army. His 31 years of service took him to Germany, three tours in Vietnam and Cambodia, and was awarded three Purple Hearts. H.L. was most happy fishing in the gulf, talking to people on his HAM radio, and being on the Tennessee Army National Guard Rifle Team. H.L. is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Carole Ann Hall Crandall, his children, Barry, Jerry and Randy, and his step daughter, Jama and son in law, Danny. H.L. leaves behind a legacy of many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 there will be no funeral services. Donations can be made in his honor to The 9line Foundation, an organization committed to helping soldiers with injuries and PTSD.









