|
|
Herbert Leon Brantley
Andersonville, TN
Herbert Leon Brantley - born May 16, 1929, passed away after a battle with cancer on April 1, 2019. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Edith (Jones) Brantley; sons, Steve (Mary Ann) Brantley, Keith (Libby) Brantley, Wade (Kim) Brantley and Dwight (Debbie) Brantley; nine grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow with Reverend Dallas Harrell, Reverend Phillip Hayes and Reverend Freddie Park officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Trinity Funeral Home to go in procession to New Loyston Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 a.m. interment service. Serving as pallbearers, grandsons and special friend, David Turk. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Leon Brantley. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019