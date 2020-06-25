Herbert Monday
Herbert Monday

Knoxville - Herbert Monday, age 74, of Knoxville passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home. Herb was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

He was a member of Rocky Hill Baptist Church. Herb was a longtime employee of Conagra Foods as a Senior Sales Representative. He loved spending time with his family, working on vintage British cars, and participating in car club activities.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Carolyn Monday, and his parents, Herbert Allison Monday Sr. and Dorothy Dockins (Monday) Cnar.

Herb is survived by his sons, Chris and Dean Monday; granddaughters, Ciera, Skylar, Chasity and Courtney; brother and sister-in-law, Clyde and Marie Monday; sister and brother-in-law, Annette and Gerry Gasiorowski; and surrounding relatives.

The family will receive friends 10:30-11am Saturday, July 18 at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a brief service to follow at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee, P.O. Box 22482, Knoxville, TN 37933






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Click Funeral Home
JUL
18
Service
11:00 AM
Click Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
