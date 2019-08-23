|
Herbert Ogle
Knoxville - Ogle, Herbert Donald (Don) -age 72, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday August 17, 2019. He was a member of New Macedonia Baptist Church in Philadelphia, Tn. He greatly loved his family. He was preceded in death by parents T.R. and Anna Mae LeTellier Ogle, brothers Ted, J.B., and Ernest Ogle, and great granddaughter Myah Finkle. He is survived by wife Judith of 49 years, children: Mickle (Clara) Ogle, Richard (Anna) Ogle, Stephanie (Mike) Bowles, Deborah Ogle; grandchildren: Anthony, Diana, David, Ashley, Brittany, Michael, Madison, Maybree, and Maverick; six great-grandchildren, sister Freda Ogle Jernigan- (Jim) Yearwood, brother Bill (Jeanette) Ogle, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday August 24, 2019 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL, immediately followed by a 2:00 pm funeral service. Interment will follow at Lynnhurst Cemetery. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2019