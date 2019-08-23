Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Ogle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Ogle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Ogle Obituary
Herbert Ogle

Knoxville - Ogle, Herbert Donald (Don) -age 72, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday August 17, 2019. He was a member of New Macedonia Baptist Church in Philadelphia, Tn. He greatly loved his family. He was preceded in death by parents T.R. and Anna Mae LeTellier Ogle, brothers Ted, J.B., and Ernest Ogle, and great granddaughter Myah Finkle. He is survived by wife Judith of 49 years, children: Mickle (Clara) Ogle, Richard (Anna) Ogle, Stephanie (Mike) Bowles, Deborah Ogle; grandchildren: Anthony, Diana, David, Ashley, Brittany, Michael, Madison, Maybree, and Maverick; six great-grandchildren, sister Freda Ogle Jernigan- (Jim) Yearwood, brother Bill (Jeanette) Ogle, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday August 24, 2019 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL, immediately followed by a 2:00 pm funeral service. Interment will follow at Lynnhurst Cemetery. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now