Herbert R. Johnson
Lenoir City - Herbert R. Johnson, age 73 of Lenoir City passed away April 23, 2020. Herbert was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a former employee of Wampler's. Herbert was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Iva Johnson; son, David Ray Johnson; infant daughter, Angela Jean Johnson, and sister, Kimberly Johnson. Survived by his wife, Pam Johnson; children and spouses: Michael Johnson, Jennifer and Jose Mejia, Anna and Dewayne Williams, Mary Holmes, and Rosa McKelvey; 15 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings: Kermit Johnson, Lavola Bowman, Diane Rogers, Lowell Johnson, Phyllis Jenkins, and Dennis Johnson; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may come by Click Funeral Home anytime on Friday and Saturday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Private graveside services will be held on Sunday, April 26th at Stoney Point Cemetery in Knoxville. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020