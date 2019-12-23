|
Herbert Roy Dyer
Strawberry Plains - Herbert Roy Dyer - age 91, of Strawberry Plains went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 23, 2019. Herbert was of the Baptist faith. He worked many years as a landscaper for Joe Howell Nurseries. He was preceded in death by parents, Oscar and Pearl Dyer; brothers, Lester, Carl and Ondus Dyer; and sisters, Dellia, Ada, Gladys, Opal and Hazel. He is survived by his loving wife, Lorene Martin Dyer; sons, Gary (Shirlene) Dyer and David (Donna) Dyer; grandchildren, Sgt. Major Scott Dyer and Wendy Haire; great grandchildren, Jasmine Dyer, Conner Dyer and Cannon Dyer; great-great grandchild, Kyrie Dyer; step-grandchildren, James, Clint and Bridget; step-great grandchildren, Jaycee, Justin, Sean and Khloe; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, TN 37924, on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4 PM - 6 PM. Family and friends will meet on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 9:45 AM for a 10 AM graveside service at Pollard Cemetery. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019