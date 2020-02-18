|
|
Herman August (Butch) Fischer, III
Knoxville - Herman August (Butch) Fischer, age 72, passed away at home Saturday evening, February 15, 2020 surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness. He spent his life always serving others, both personally and professionally. He was a passionate and gifted man, who deeply cared about his family, friends, and particularly about his work in children's foster care, and providing a better life for mentally, physically, and emotionally challenged children.
Butch was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church. A resident of Fountain City, he graduated from Central High School, Class of 1965, and graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1970. Highlights of his career began as a special education teacher with Anderson County Schools, then Daniel Arthur Rehabilitation Center in Oak Ridge as Director of Placement Services, Tennessee State Department of Education, then subsequently on to his career in foster care serving so many children in need. Before retirement, he served as Executive Director of the Williams-Henson Lutheran Home for Children in Knoxville, and Executive Director of the Lutheran Residential Care Center in Birmingham, Alabama. He also served as Public Relations Director on the Governor's Committee on Employment of the Handicapped in 24 counties East Tennessee, and played an active role on the initial Tennessee legislation for handicapped accessibility.
Butch's personal passions were his culinary skills, decorating, and particularly his music. He was a gifted soloist, a church choir member, a member of the UT Singers and Tennessee Valley Players, Knoxville Community Chorus and Knoxville Community Children's Theater Group. His professional organization affiliations included E. Tennessee Substance Abuse Council, Sertoma Center Board of Directors, Epilepsy Foundation Advisory Board, and the Tennessee and National White House Conference on Special Needs Children. He served on the Fountain City Town Hall Board of Directors and was a charter member of Rotary International. Additionally, he served the Southeastern Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Social Ministries as a Board Member and a Certified Associate in Ministry.
Butch was a devoted son, father, grandfather, husband, and brother, and a man truly loved by so many. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles and Lucinda Payne, his paternal grandparents, Herman A. Fischer, Sr and Georgia Brimer Fischer, his "Mimi", whom he loved so dearly. Also preceded in death by his parents, Herman August Fischer, Jr., and Barbara Payne Fischer, his niece, Mary Katherine Martin, and his nephew Michael Douglas Racek. He is survived by his spouse and soulmate, Benjamin Andrew Stewart, his loving daughter Meredith Fischer Hayes, and husband, Jonathan Hayes, and his three grandchildren whom he absolutely adored, Micah Andrew Hayes, Jackson Alexander Hayes, and Emily Elizabeth Hayes. He is also survived by his sister, Beverly Fischer Martin, and sister, Susie Fischer Racek, nieces, Christina Racek, Jennifer Martin Aiken and husband Stephen, Ashley Martin Hopkins and husband, Brandon.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church on Saturday, February 22, 2020, with a Memorial Service following at 3:00 p.m., Reverend John Tirro officiating. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to the Herman Fischer Music Fund, c/o St. John's Lutheran Church, 544 Broadway, Knoxville, Tennessee 37917.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 22, 2020