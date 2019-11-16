|
|
Herman Best
Maryville -
Herman E. Best - age 89 of Maryville passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at U.T. Medical Center. Herman was a member of Monte Vista Baptist Church where he was Deacon and Treasurer for many years. He was retired from City of Maryville where he was City Engineer for 27 years, was employed with the Blount County 911 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Sina Fields Best; brothers, Trenton and Winston Best; sister, Virginia Ann Cardin.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years Betty June Boone Best; daughters and sons-in-law, Elaine and Glenn Nief, Sarah and Steve Campbell; granddaughters, Ellery, Corrine and Raina Nief; sister-in-law, Calberta Best; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 5 to 7 P.M. at Monte Vista Baptist Church with services to follow at 7:00 P.M. with Rev. Jerry Mantooth, Dr. Howard Olive officiating and family friend Ken Brown. The interment will be 11:00 A.M. Monday at Williamson Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Bob Dalton offiaciating.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Monte Vista Baptist Church Building Fund 1735 Old Niles Ferry Rd, Maryville, TN 37803
www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019