|
|
Herman David McGaha
Sevierville - Herman David McGaha, age 72 of Sevierville passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. Mr. McGaha studied at ETSU, worked as an aircraft mechanic at Lockheed Martin, and worked for Lear Siegler in Morristown, TN for 40 years. He was a member of Peace Freewill Baptist Church, Morristown, TN and returned to his home church of Fox United Methodist after retiring. Go Vols!
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn McGaha; parents, Ray and Nina McGaha; brothers, Larry and Brent McGaha; nephews, Anthony McGaha and Dewayne Valentine; brother-in-law, Michael Nagaoka; and uncle, Herbert Sharp.
He is survived by his sons, David Patrick McGaha and wife Patsy, Travis McGaha and wife Melissa, and Charlie McGaha and wife Breanna; sisters, Linda Randles and husband Dennis, Sharon Nagaoka, and Jane Poe and husband Mike; grandchildren, Lindsey Nicole Clemmer and husband "Robbie" Charles Clemmer, Bradford Logan McGaha, Britney McGaha, and Kinsley McGaha; sisters-in-law, Pat McGaha and Stephanie Coggins; nieces and nephews, Kristy McGaha, Darrel Randles, David Randles, Chris Dockery, Pam Anderson, Jacqueline Dalton, Jessa Allen, Sasha Moothery, Latisha Coggins, Adrian Coggins, and Marvin Ray; aunt, Sandra Coleman; special cousins, Shannon Coleman and Melanie Rolen; and many other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends 2-4 PM Sunday in the chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville, TN with funeral service to follow at 4 PM with Pastor Ken Lambert officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10 AM Monday in Hamblen Memorial Gardens in Morristown for entombment with Pastor Chris Dotson officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 6, 2019