Herman Fowler
Knoxville - Herman Lee Fowler, age 89, of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday evening, February 11, 202 at Beverly Park Place.
Herman was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the United States Navy. He was retired from the White Store after 42 years of service. He is preceded in death by his wife, Zella Ruth Fowler; son, Stanley Fowler; daughter, Connie Bales; parents, Clyde W. Fowler and Nora Jane Whaley Fowler; sister, Frances Fowler; brother, Bernard, Curtis and George Fowler.
Herman is survived by his children, Sharon Tipton and husband Freddie, Allen Fowler and wife Zoe, Gary Fowler, and Tammy Farmer and husband Frank; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Glandon and Margaret Prince; brothers, Martin and Marvin Fowler; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel.
Family and friends will gather at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Lyons Pike for graveside services with Rev. Kent Williams officiating. Full military honors conferred by the U. S. Navy and the East Tennessee Veteran's Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to KARM, www.karm.org.
The Fowler family would like to thank the staff on third floor at Beverly Park Place for their kindness and care.
Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the Fowler family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020