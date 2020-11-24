Hermenia Moore
Lenoir City - Hermenia Moore age 92 of Lenoir City passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Hermenia was preceded in death by her father, Herman A. Moore; mother, Sudie Irene Parkerson and sisters, Styrling Knapp and Bobbie Howell. She is survived by her sister, Anne Williams; several nieces and nephews. Friends may come by Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City on Wednesday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 27th in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kristie Banes officiating. Burial will follow in the Lenoir City Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com