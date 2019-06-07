Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
Lenoir City, TN
Herschel W. Rogers Obituary
Herschel W. Rogers age 80, of Lenoir City, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his home.

Herschel was retired from the Tennessee State Highway Department after 33 years of service. He enjoyed farming and taking care of his cattle.

Preceded in death by his parents, Vincen and Edna Rogers; infant brother, Winfred Gene Rogers, and brother, Kenneth Ray Rogers.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Green Rogers; sons, Bobby Rogers and wife, Patricia and Tim Rogers; daughter, Kimberly Rogers; grandchildren, Josh Rogers and wife, Elizabeth and Kevin Rogers; great-grandson, Noah Rogers; sisters, Joyce Justice, Barbara Luttrell and Betty Daniel; several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7th at Lakeview Cemetery in Lenoir City for graveside services with Rev. Gary Lynn officiating.

Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 7, 2019
