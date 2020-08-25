Hessie "Jo" Branche
Knoxville - Hessie "Jo" Branche, born September 24, 1923, went to sleep on August 24, 2020 and woke up safely in the arms of her Lord. She is preceded in death by her parents, William "Bill" and Gladys Roach Clevenger, her husband Ralph Branche, brothers Wallace and Walter Clevenger and sisters-in-law Weltha and Louise and her beloved grandson Kevin Lee Branche.
Hessie is Survived by her sister Pauline "Polly" Clevenger Hurst, her son and daughter-in-law Ralph Branche and Brenda and son Rex Branche. One of the great joys of Hessie's life were her grandchildren. She is survived by 4 grandchildren, April Branche Montgomery, Heather Branche Barnes and Jimmy, Travis Maples and Amy and Nick Maples. She has 9 great-grandchildren, Marlee and Monica Montgomery, Lexie and Lyndsey Branche, Logan Branes and Sadie, Canon, Schafer and Caroline Maples. They all love their "Jo Nanny" and will miss her dearly. She is also survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends and one special friend Cleo Allen.
Hessie was a hair dresser by trade, owning her own shop until she retired. She loved working in her garden, reading, sewing, traveling, with family and friends, cooking chicken and dumplings for her family and hosting family Christmas get-togethers. As long as she was able to be active, Hessie was very involved in Alice Bell Baptist Church and would often go to area nursing facilities to take cards and homemade candies to the residents and shut-ins.
The last few years for Hessie had been spent dealing with the impact of Alzheimer's and dementia, and although it is with heavy hearts the family is thankful that she is now at peace.
Friends may call at their convenience Thursday August 26, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm. The family will receive friends Friday August 28, 2020 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL, immediately followed by a 12:00 pm funeral service. Family and friends will meet at Lynnhurst Cemetery at 12:45 pm for a 1:00 pm interment service. In lieu of flowers please make donations to East TN Children's Hospital 2018 West Clinch Ave Knoxville, TN 37916 An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com
.