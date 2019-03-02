|
Hester C. Bates
Blaine, TN
Hester C. Bates- age 96 of Blaine, TN passed away peacefully Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was a member of Indian Ridge Baptist Church. "Heaven gained one of the most beautiful angels. She was one of the strongest women you'd ever meet. She loved everyone who walked through her door and left a smile on everyone's face. She will definitely be missed. The world will not be the same without her." She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ona Adams; brothers, Hurdle, Herman, Major, and Hubert Adams; sisters, Mae and Mary Adams; and her spouse of 62 years, William T. Bates. She is survived by children, Linda (Burt) Graybeal, and Diana (Bobby) Runyon; grandchildren, Marty (Allen) Couch, Chris Runyon, Kim (Will) Cate; great grandchildren, Christian Runyon, Katelyn (David) Kerr, Austin, Ethan, and Mary Grace Cate; and great great grandchild, Colton Kerr. She is also survived by a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 4, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home with a service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Herbert W. Cate III officiating. Family and friends will meet at Bridges Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 10:00 AM to leave in procession to Grainger Memorial Gardens for a 11:00 AM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2019