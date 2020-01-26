Services
Farrar Funeral Home
162 East Meeting Street
Dandridge, TN 37725
(865) 397-2711
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Interment
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Piedmont Cemetery
Hester Morgan Obituary
Hester Morgan

New Market - HESTER V. MORGAN, age 86 of the (Piedmont Community) New Market, TN went to be with the Lord Sunday morning, January 26, 2020 after a long battle with Alzhiemers. She was a member of the Piedmont Baptist Church. She loved her family well and loved living out on her farm. Preceded in death by her husband Luther Morgan, whom she called "sweetie". She is survived by her sons, David Morgan (Terri), Darrell Morgan (Kathleen) and Ross Morgan (Kathy); grandchildren, Samuel Morgan, Jeffrey Morgan (Zandra), Jessica Morgan Reagan (Josh), Will Morgan (Haley), Bronwynn Johnson (John); great-grandchildren, Brayden Morgan, Elizabeth Johnson and Jake Johnson, Sarenna Morgan; sisters, Mary Crooke (Buddy), Ruby French (Mike); brothers, Frank, Eddie, Steve and Tom Chandler. Many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Mary, Ruby, Carol, Sandra and April and all the staff at Chandler House Assisted Living.

Funeral services, Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 7:00pm at Piedmont Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Neal officiating. Interment services, Wednesday, 11:00am at Piedmont Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 prior to services at the church. ARRANGEMENTS BY FARRAR FUNERAL HOME, DANDRIDGE
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
