Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Lenoir City, TN
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Lenoir City, TN
Hilaire M. VanDooren Obituary
Hilaire M. Van Dooren

Tellico Village, Loudon - Hilaire Michael Van Dooren, age 88 of the Tellico Village Community Loudon, Tennessee passed away April 26, 2019.

Hilaire was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City, TN and a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Elks Club. He enjoyed playing harmonica and was part of a harmonica group for more than 30 years. Hilaire also enjoyed golf, badminton and racquet ball.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years Margaret "Maggie" Van Dooren; children Hilaire M. Van Dooren, Jr., Renna E. Van Dooren, Laura Ball, Denise Marchuk and Paul Van Dooren; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10 - 11 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City, TN. Mass will follow at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimers Tennessee Donate by phone: (865) 544-6288 - Donate by mail Send a check to: Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc., 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.

Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village chapel is serving the family of Hilaire Michael Van Dooren. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 23, 2019
