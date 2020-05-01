Services
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Calling hours
Sunday, May 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
Graveside service
Monday, May 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Hilda Frances Sharp Anderson Obituary
Hilda Frances Sharp Anderson

LaFollette - Hilda Frances Sharp Anderson, age 94, of LaFollette passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was a Member of LaFollette United Methodist Church, the Campbell County Historical Society, LaFollette Book Club, Friends of The Library, Town and Country Garden Club and Daughters of the American Revolution. She graduated from the University of Tennessee and the University of Mississippi where she was in the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Preceded in death by her first husband of many years, Pat Kerr Sharp; parents, Mosco Milton Haley and Myna Butler Haley and brothers, Ted and Marion Haley.

Survivors

Husband of 8 years: John Gaston Anderson

Son: Keith and Wife Lee Ann Sharp

Daughter: Paula Sharp Pulliam and husband Kim Pulliam

Grandchildren: Sarah and Seth Sharp

Katie Graves and Alex Pulliam

2 Great Grandchildren

Graveside service and interment 11 AM Monday at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Friends may call at their convenience 12 Noon to 5 PM Sunday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 1 to May 2, 2020
