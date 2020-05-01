|
|
Hilda Frances Sharp Anderson
LaFollette - Hilda Frances Sharp Anderson, age 94, of LaFollette passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was a Member of LaFollette United Methodist Church, the Campbell County Historical Society, LaFollette Book Club, Friends of The Library, Town and Country Garden Club and Daughters of the American Revolution. She graduated from the University of Tennessee and the University of Mississippi where she was in the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Preceded in death by her first husband of many years, Pat Kerr Sharp; parents, Mosco Milton Haley and Myna Butler Haley and brothers, Ted and Marion Haley.
Survivors
Husband of 8 years: John Gaston Anderson
Son: Keith and Wife Lee Ann Sharp
Daughter: Paula Sharp Pulliam and husband Kim Pulliam
Grandchildren: Sarah and Seth Sharp
Katie Graves and Alex Pulliam
2 Great Grandchildren
Graveside service and interment 11 AM Monday at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Friends may call at their convenience 12 Noon to 5 PM Sunday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 1 to May 2, 2020