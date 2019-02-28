|
Hilda Lucille Bracken Belles
Knoxville, TN
Hilda Lucille Bracken Belles, age 91, passed away February 24, 2019 at Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville. She was born in Bessmer, Alabama. Hilda was a member of First Farragut United Methodist Church where she was active in Sunday School. She was a Life Master Duplicate Bridge Player and avid bowler. She was a Red Cross Trained Nurses Aide, an Arlington Lady serving at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as a Boy Scouts of America Cub Leader. Hilda was a realtor where she earned the Million Dollar Sales Agent in San Antonio, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Harold Asa Belles; parents, Kumpe and Annie Bracken; son, Richard Belles; brother, Robert Bracken and sister, Thelma Curran. Hilda is survived by her children, Debra Belles, of Asheville, and Randy and Teresa Belles, of Knoxville; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Belles of Nevada; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; nephew, Landon Bracken, of Alabama; and many life-long friends.
Family will receive friends Monday 10-11am at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service to Celebrate Hilda's life to follow at 11am, Rev. Don Thomas, officiant. Burial will be 2pm at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Farragut UMC or the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2019