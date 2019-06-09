Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN
Hildred Hamic Obituary
Hildred Hamic

Knoxville - Hamic, Hildred Ronelle 94 of Knoxville, TN passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. Hildred was of the Baptist faith and attended Riverdale Baptist Church. She attended Claiborne County High School and Draughn's Business College. Hildred went to work at Roane-Anderson and then for the City of Oak Ridge until she was 75 years old. She retired to care for her mother. Hildred was preceded in death by parents, Hugh Maurice Hamic and Alice Lou Barbara Smith Hamic; siblings, Alvin Hamic, Hugh Ray Hamic, Lillian June Purser, Mary Lois Mullins; brother-in-law, Lewis V. Wilt, Ernest R. Purser, John William Mullins, Charles Robert Cate, Sr. She is survived by sisters, Bonnie Kay Wilt of Buckeye, AZ, Gloria "Cookie" Cate of Knoxville, TN; sisters-in-law, Billie Ruth Hamic of Tazewell, TN, Helen (Bill) Henderson of Knoxville, TN; special niece, Vicki Ann Mullins; many other nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Peggy Tirado, Sondra Bailey, Nancy Majestic, Sherry, Mitzi McMahan, Teresa, Tricia, Sharon, Brandy, May and all others at Heritage Assisted Living for their love and care. Family will receive friends from 11am to 12pm Tuesday, June 11th at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home on Adair Dr. with funeral service at noon. Burial will follow at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Rev. Mike Vincent officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 9 to June 10, 2019
