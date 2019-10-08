|
|
Hilton Preston Bolton, Jr
Powell - Hilton Preston Bolton, Jr., beloved son, husband and father, passed away on October 6, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kim Bolton; son, Christopher Bolton; father, Hilton Bolton, Sr. (Pat); mother, Daisy Bolton; sister, Pam Williams; Niece, Destiny Lawson (Nick); and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends Friday, October 11th from 5-7 pm at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 7 pm. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Bolton family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019