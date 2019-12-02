|
Hiram "June" Day Jr.
Knoxville - Day Jr., Hiram "June" 82 of Knoxville, TN passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was a member of Lonsdale Church of God. June was a proud US Navy Veteran who served as a gunners mate on the USS Waldron. He worked at TVA but his passion was carpentry. June was preceded in death by parents, Hiram and Joda Day; 3 siblings; grandsons, Christopher Heath and Sean Rogers. June is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Wanda Day; children, Hiram Stephen Day, Michael Jerome Day, Emily Margaret Rowe, Kelly Day, Lisa Merritt; 6 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 4 siblings including Bob Day, his best friend. Services will be private. The family would like to thank Dr. Scott Borelli for his care and friendship. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the East TN Kidney Foundation at www.ETKidney.org.
