Hobert Eugene (Sugar Bear) Anderson
Jefferson City, TN - HOBERT EUGENE ANDERSON (SUGAR BEAR), age 76, of Jefferson City, TN, a faithful member of Mill Springs Baptist Church, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home on March 22, 2020. He was a member of Brazelton Lodge, Scottish Rite, and Kerbela Temple. Preceded in death by his parents, Hobert and Pearl Anderson; and sister-in-law, Shirley Anderson. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Norma Anderson; children, Randy Anderson and Pam (Eddie) Roberts; grandchildren, Eric Roberts, Brandon (Naomi) Anderson, Ashley (Shawn) Hipsher, Casey Anderson, Tori Roberts; great-grandchildren, Gabe Roberts, Cole Roberts, Jensen Roberts, Elizabella Roberts, Grayson Hipsher; brother, Robert Anderson. Due to the National Covid-19 Pandemic we were regrettably informed by the TFDA that we could only have a private family only graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mill Springs Baptist Church, 2510 N. Hwy 92, Jefferson City, TN 37760.
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City, TN 865-475-3892
www.farrarfuneralhome.com
