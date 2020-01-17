Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Resources
Hobert Jones

Hobert Jones Obituary
Hobert Jones

Knoxville - Hobert C. Jones, age 82 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully January 16, 2020 at NHC Fort Sanders. He was retired from Tom's Foods. Hobert was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Jones and parents, Henry Vell and Lillie Callahan Jones. Survivors include his sisters, Edna Stephens and Charlotte Haviland; special niece, Betty Owen; several other nieces and nephews; as well as special friend, Ken Murray. The family wishes to extend gratitude to the staff at NHC for their compassionate care.

Family and friends will meet at Greenwood Cemetery on Tuesday, January 21st at 1:00pm for a Graveside Service, officiated by Minister Geoff Mabe. Berry Highland South is privileged to serve the Jones family and invites you to view and sign the online guestbook at berryhighlandsouth.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020
