|
|
Hollene B. Kline
Knoxville - Mrs. Hollene B. Kline passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Tennova North Hospital. She was born in Chicago, IL to the late Hollis E. and Willie M. Brown. She was a member of Bethel A.M.E. church. She was employed by the Social Security Administration for 41 years. She was an activate member of the Onyx Red Hatters and formed the Social Security Retiree lunch group.
She leaves to mourn a loving and devoted daughter Renée Kline Thomas, devoted grandson Derrick L. Thomas; Sister, Aurelia Jones, Chicago, IL, Brother, Nathaniel (Denise) Brown, Chicago, IL; Special sister-in-law, Doris K. Moore, sister-in-law, Pat Kline, brother-in-law, James (Kay) Kline. Special niece Judy Bomar (Brandon); God-grandson Jonathan Oates and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
A special thanks to Dr Suresh Kumar and staff and to the step-down nurses and doctors at Tennova North Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on behalf of Hollene to Bethel AME Church, 2460 Parkview Ave., Knoxville, TN 37914.
The family will receive friends, Saturday, June 28, 2019 at Bethel A.M.E. church from 12:00 to 1:00 followed by funeral services at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Lee Russell Brown, Jr. Eulogist. Arrangements by Jarnigan and Son Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 29, 2019