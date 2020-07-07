1/1
Hollis Buford DeWitt
Hollis Buford DeWitt

Lenoir City -

Hollis Buford DeWitt age 80 of Lenoir City passed away July 6, 2020 peacefully at his home. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Buford was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church, Chris Everhart, pastor. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Lucille Moore DeWitt; parents, Hollis and Julia DeWitt; sons-in-law, Lonnie Kirby, Bob Game and Vincent Hicks, brothers, Eddie DeWitt and Dan DeWitt. Survived by his son, Buford Darrol DeWitt; daughters, Cheryl DeWitt Hicks, Julia DeWitt Bunch (David), and Cindy DeWitt Patrick (John); grandchildren: Adam Hicks, Tyson DeWitt (Abby), Travis Wilkerson, Jaclyn Game McKenry (Michael), Jessica Kirby Rogers (Phillip) and Keeli Roberson; great-grandsons, Carson Dean Rogers and Janson Kirby Rogers; great granddaughter, Chloe Rogers; sisters, Joyce Anderson, Brenda Enoch (Ed), Marilyn Dotson (Gary), Robbi Schrimpsher (Mike) sister-in-law, Jaquitta Green and special cousin, Carolyn Turpin (Bob) many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their special thanks to Avalon Hospice. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 10th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Dean Bandy officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers: Travis Wilkerson, Tyson DeWitt, Phillip Rogers, Michael McKenry, Skipp Hatmaker and David DeWitt. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
JUL
10
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
