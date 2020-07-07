Hollis Buford DeWitt
Lenoir City -
Hollis Buford DeWitt age 80 of Lenoir City passed away July 6, 2020 peacefully at his home. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Buford was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church, Chris Everhart, pastor. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Lucille Moore DeWitt; parents, Hollis and Julia DeWitt; sons-in-law, Lonnie Kirby, Bob Game and Vincent Hicks, brothers, Eddie DeWitt and Dan DeWitt. Survived by his son, Buford Darrol DeWitt; daughters, Cheryl DeWitt Hicks, Julia DeWitt Bunch (David), and Cindy DeWitt Patrick (John); grandchildren: Adam Hicks, Tyson DeWitt (Abby), Travis Wilkerson, Jaclyn Game McKenry (Michael), Jessica Kirby Rogers (Phillip) and Keeli Roberson; great-grandsons, Carson Dean Rogers and Janson Kirby Rogers; great granddaughter, Chloe Rogers; sisters, Joyce Anderson, Brenda Enoch (Ed), Marilyn Dotson (Gary), Robbi Schrimpsher (Mike) sister-in-law, Jaquitta Green and special cousin, Carolyn Turpin (Bob) many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their special thanks to Avalon Hospice. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 10th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Dean Bandy officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers: Travis Wilkerson, Tyson DeWitt, Phillip Rogers, Michael McKenry, Skipp Hatmaker and David DeWitt. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com